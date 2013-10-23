Market Report, "France Defence & Security Report Q4 2013", Published

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "France Defence & Security Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- BMI's France Defence & Security Report examines the current structure of the French armed forces. It evaluates ongoing defence reform initiatives and examines the position of France in NATO, and its defence commitments around the world. In addition, it discusses the French defence industry and its performance both in home and international markets.
A central focus of BMI's France Defence and Security Report is the feasibility of the country maintaining its high levels of defence spending vis-a-vis its high levels of public debt.
The report outlines several key findings. These include the overriding need for France to continue is fastpaced military reforms to improve the country's ability to intervene in crises around the world. It asserts that French defence companies continue to offer high quality material, and that French contractors are now emerging as the sellers of choice in markets around the world. Moreover, the report examines the country's desire to maintain spending levels above the two percent of GDP goal of NATO.
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Several key changes have been made to the Q413 BMI France Defence and Security report. Chiefly, these relate to discussions of the following subjects:
- cDetails of plans by the French defence procurement agency to reduce the delivery rate of the Dassault Rafale combat aircraft ordered by the French air force and navy.
- Information regarding the procurement of General Atomics' MQ-9 Reaper Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to satisfy a French air force requirement for a new Medium Altitude Long Endurace (MALE) UAV to replace its existing Cassidian Harfang unmanned aircraft.
- Updates regarding recent developments in several of France's leading defence companies.
- Information regarding the planned acquisition of new lead-in training aircraft to replace the French air force's existing Breguet/Dornier AlphaJet trainers.
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