Market Report, "France Freight Transport Report 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "France Freight Transport Report 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- BMI believes that the French economy will return to growth in 2013 following an estimated 2012 contraction, and that freight transport volumes will reflect this. We project positive growth across all modes, following estimated universal declines in 2012. French companies have been hard-hit by the challenging operating conditions, however, and it will be interesting to see whether any other subsidiaries are sold off or alternative sources of funds sought as 2013 progresses.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Marseille Fos total tonnage throughput growth forecast at 6.7%, and to average 6.5% to 2017.
- 2013 French air freight tonnes forecast to grow by 3.4% and to average 4.4% to 2017.
- 2013 French road freight tonnage growth forecast at 1.7%, and to average 2.4% over the medium term.
- 2013 rail freight tonnage in France forecast to grow 2.8%, and to average 3.2% to from 2013 to 2017.
- Tonnage carried on France's inland waterways is forecast to see growth of 2.1% in 2013, and to average 2.7% to 2017.
- France's total trade real growth in 2013 forecast to be 5.4%, and to average 5.3% over the medium term to 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
Companies Struggling In The Face Of Challenging Conditions
2012 was a tough year for many French freight transport companies. This reflects our estimate that all freight transport modes in the country suffered declines as the French economy endured an economic contraction. This negative growth in French GDP was unsurprising given the continued saga of the eurozone debt crises. Not only is France exposed through its banking and finance sectors, but the bulk of the country's exports are destined for European markets, and this has been reflected in freight transport volumes in the country.
RZD Mulls Automotive Logistics Venture
Further evidence of French companies looking to raise funds through selling off business came in September. Russian Railways (RZD) the state-owned rail operator is poised to acquire a majority stake in the French automotive logistics firm Gefco. Gefco would offer RZD expansion opportunities outside of Russia, as RZD seeks to replicate DB Schenker's expansion strategy.
Road Haulage Operators Concerned Over Foreign Presence
The French association of international road hauliers, AFTRI, claimed in February that its Turkish counterparts are engaged in illegal cabotage. The allegations were being investigated by the European Commission. The claims concentrate on a twice-weekly ro-ro service that is operated by Turkish operator UN Ro-Ro.
Key Risks To Outlook
The risks to our outlook for France's freight transport sector remain unchanged from last year, and that is down to the fact that the eurozone debt crisis is far from resolved, with successive summits resulting in policymakers simply kicking the can further down the road.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kazakhstan Freight Transport Report 2013
- Serbia Freight Transport Report 2013
- Spain Freight Transport Report 2013
- Hungary Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Freight Transport Report 2013
- Germany Freight Transport Report 2013
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Croatia Freight Transport Report 2013
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q1 2013