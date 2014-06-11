New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- In the context of a mature gum category, innovation, especially in terms of flavours, but also in terms of packaging, proved to be the most important factors impacting gum in 2013. New flavours or mixed-flavour products (featured by brands such as Mentos Gum Up2U from Perfetti Van Melle Group) saw strong performances in 2013. Overall, however, the performance of gum in 2013 remained significantly weaker than the double-digit value growth recorded in 2008 when it benefited from impulsive purchasing patterns.
Competitive Landscape
Cadbury Belgium SA preserved its leading position in gum, posting a 31% value share, well ahead of the competition in 2013. However, it posted a slight share decline, while one of its main competitors, third-ranked Perfetti Van Melle Group, saw a slight rise to 17%. Second-ranked Solinest SA also saw its share drop slightly, posting a 22% share. Private label, after a strong share rise in 2009, consolidated its position with a 12% combined share.
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Industry Prospects
Growth expectations for the gum category are rather limited, with the category appearing to be somewhat saturated. One key element will be unit price movement, as after the 1% rise over the review period as a whole, price is set to drop by 1% annually over the forecast period, thus negatively impacting the category's value sales.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Gum industry in Belgium with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Gum industry in Belgium, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Gum in Belgium market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Gum in Belgium?
- What are the major brands in Belgium?
- How are more expensive "lifestyle" brands like Wrigley's 5 performing?
- Are consumers in developed markets moving from sugarised to sugar-free gum?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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