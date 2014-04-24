New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The frozen processed food category is set to record growth of 6% in retail value terms in 2013, to reach R5.1billion. Growth in 2013 is expected to be marginally lower than the preceding year; the decline can be attributed to the high inflation and tougher economic conditions experienced in 2013.
Euromonitor International's Frozen Processed Food in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Frozen Bakery, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Noodles, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Processed Fish/Seafood, Frozen Processed Potatoes, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat, Frozen Processed Vegetables, Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Soup, Other Frozen Processed Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Frozen Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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