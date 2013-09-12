Market Report, "Fruits in the United Kingdom", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Fruits in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- In terms of sales, apples is the second largest fruit category in the UK in volume terms and the slogan "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" is just one of the ways in which the apple is part of British traditions and customs. UK-grown varieties of the fruit had a variable year in 2012 as strong sales in the first half of the year, with some producers reporting a 15% increase, were followed by a poor harvest caused by the inclement summer weather.
Euromonitor International's Fruits in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Apples, Banana, Cherries, Cranberries/Blueberries, Grapefruit/Pomelo, Grapes, Lemon and Limes, Oranges, Tangerines and Mandarins, Other Fruits, Peaches/Nectarines, Pears/Quinces, Pineapple, Plums/Sloes, Strawberries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fruits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in United Kingdom to 2017
- The Future of the Confectionery Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in the UK to 2017
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in the UK to 2017
- The Future of the Savory Snacks Market in the UK to 2017
- Starch Product Market in United Kingdom to 2017 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Biscuits: Global Industry Guide
- Grain Mill Product Market in United Kingdom to 2017 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- United Kingdom In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- The United Kingdom Oil Markets, 2013