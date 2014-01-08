Market Report, "Full-Service Restaurants in South Africa", Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Current value growth was stronger in 2012 than in the previous year. This was due to consumers slowly resuming their spending in the channel and treating themselves to affordable and good quality meals out. Rising costs for food and fuel also resulted in increased unit prices, which in turn increased value growth. Nevertheless, with consumers still watching their pockets, many establishments increasingly offered lowered priced items, reducing spend per transaction itself.
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained Full-Service Restaurants, Full-Service Restaurants by Casual vs Non-Casual, Full-Service Restaurants by Type, Independent Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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