Market Report, "Full-Service Restaurants in the United Kingdom", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Full-Service Restaurants in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- FSR continued to be impacted by consumers trading down to more affordable alternatives at the end of the review period. Many consumers sought to save money by opting for alternatives such as fast food and 100% home delivery/takeaway. The cocooning trend also contributed to this shift, with a growing number of consumers opting to socialise at home, with these consumers being more likely to opt for home-made food, 100% home delivery/takeaway or packaged ready meals.
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Full-Service Restaurants, Casual Dining Full-Service Restaurants, Chained Full-Service Restaurants, European Full-Service Restaurants, Independent Full-Service Restaurants, Latin American Full-Service Restaurants, Middle Eastern Full-Service Restaurants, North American Full-Service Restaurants, Other Full-Service Restaurants, Pizza Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Foodservice in the United Kingdom
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Soup Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in the UK