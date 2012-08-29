Market Report, "Furniture and Furnishings Stores in Morocco", Published

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Furniture and Furnishings Stores in Morocco"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- In 2011, as the economy recovered, middle- to low-income consumers started to spend more on furniture and furnishings. The continued expansion by chained furniture and furnishings retailers especially by the opening of larger stores such as the recent opening of two Kitea Geant outlets by Kitea SA and Mobilia Megastore by Mobilia SA also contributed to significantly better growth for overall furniture and furnishings stores in 2011 compared with the previous year.
Euromonitor International's Furniture and Furnishings Stores in Morocco report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Furniture and Furnishings Stores market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores in the United Kingdom
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores in Bulgaria
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores in the Netherlands
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores in China
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores in Switzerland
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores in South Africa
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores in Ukraine
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores in India
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores in Finland
- Furniture and Furnishings Stores in Israel