Market Report, "Furniture and Homewares Stores in New Zealand", Published

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Following negative value growth over the review period, furniture and homewares stores exhibited an increase in current value terms in 2012. Despite this, however, value sales in the category are yet to reach the pre-recession level, growing to NZ$1.3 billion in 2012. Improvements to business and consumer confidence resulted in positive value growth in 2012; however, the category is still in a constrained state.
Euromonitor International's Furniture and Homewares Stores in New Zealand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Furniture and Homewares Stores market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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