Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Future of the Azerbaijani Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Azerbaijani defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Azerbaijani Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Azerbaijani defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Azerbaijani defense market, which has grown over the last decade, is expected to demonstrate the potential to grow at a faster pace than its neighbors, over the forecast period. Its defense and security budget registered a growth rate of 15.24% in the last five years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.74%, to value more than US$5 billion by 2018. Strained relations with its neighbor and the aim of increasing its importance in regional politics through military build-up, mean the country is expected to continue to procure substantial arms and technology. In addition, Azerbaijan is putting efforts into reviving its arms manufacturing sector through collaboration with foreign companies in an effort to enhance its ability to export weapons to other countries. This will provide growth opportunities for foreign companies to enter the market, either through direct deals or through collaborations with local manufacturers, to tap the fastest growing military market in the Eurasia region.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Strained relations with neighbors and military modernization are expected to be key factors driving defense expenditure
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Azerbaijani Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Azerbaijani defense industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Uralvagonzavod, V.A. Degtyarev Plant
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the French Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Greek Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Belgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Australian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Mexican Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Portuguese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Peruvian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018