Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Future of the Iraqi Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Iraqi defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Iraqi Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Iraqi defense industry.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Faced with the daunting task of rebuilding its military force in the post-war period, Iraq is focusing on enhancing its strike force and defense capabilities. The MoD's emphasis on obtaining much needed military hardware makes the country an attractive defense market, currently valued at US$17.1 billion. The country's defense and security budget witnessed a substantial increase during the review period and is expected to continue to grow at a healthy rate of 8.68% over next five years. To achieve its purpose of military reform, the country is expected to allocate an average of 7.3% of its total GDP towards defense expenditure, and allocate a higher share of 21.2% for capital expenditure over the forecast period. Iraq's plans for enhancing its air and ground defense capabilities are projected to create ample opportunities for foreign equipment suppliers, especially in the areas of fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, tanks, tactical trucks, missiles, radars, communication systems, and UAVs among others. An under developed domestic defense industry, the allowance of foreign direct investment, and high spending power of buyers boost the attractiveness of the Iraqi defense market for new entrants.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Iraq is undergoing a phase of post-war national development as all aspects of national infrastructure, including the military, need rebuilding. The toppling of the Saddam Hussein regime and subsequent turmoil left the country's armed forces in a vulnerable state, rendering them incapable of defending themselves against any form of internal and external aggression.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Iraqi Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Thales Raytheon Systems, BAE Systems, Bell Helicopter Textron, Raytheon
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