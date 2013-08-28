New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Future of the UK Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the UK defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Future of the UK Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the UK defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The UK is one of the largest defense markets across the world. Primarily driven by potential threats from terrorism and peace keeping operations, the country's defense expenditure is expected to register a CAGR of -0.88% during the forecast period. Despite budget cuts, the share of capital expenditure of the MoD's total defense budget is expected to increase to 25.60% over the forecast period. The UK's plans to spend about US$251.86 billion on defense equipment and support over the next decade will present opportunities for domestic and overseas defense companies. The defense equipment and support expenditure is expected to be US$112.06 billion, accounting for 41.63% of the UK's total defense budget over the forecast period.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The UK's military spending will be driven primarily by expenditure on counter terrorism activities and peace keeping operations. The level of terrorist activity of extremist groups in the UK increased considerably following the September 2001 terrorist attacks on the US and the international military operations against the Taliban and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan. The risk of terrorist attacks in the UK is high due to the country's role as a close ally of the US. The current threat to the UK from international terrorism is considered to be severe; indeed an increase in terrorist activity has substantiated the presence of terrorist groups in UK.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Future of the UK Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BAE Systems Plc, GKN Aerospace Services, Rolls-Royce Plc, Babcock International Group Plc, AgustaWestland, Thales UK, General Dynamics UK Ltd, Boeing UK, L-3 TRL
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