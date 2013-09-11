Market Report, "Future Scenarios for Alternative Fuel Vehicles", Published

New Transportation research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- This report is designed to help you understand the key factors that have influenced the development of the global alternative fuel vehicle market. It contains recommendations for manufacturers and aftermarket players seeking to enter and develop the alternative fuel vehicle market and explores where the conditions are best suited to support the growth of this evolving vehicle parc.
Scope of this Report
- Understand the key factors that influence the development of and widespread adoption of alternative fuel vehicles.
- Plan for demand in key markets with growth potential, to help you take full advantage of emerging vehicle demand in new areas of interest.
- Recognise regional variation in vehicle parc and component demands, so you can tailor your sales strategy to gain maximum sales.
- Be aware of consumer demand for alternative vehicle types, allowing you to focus on which areas have the highest potential demand for this segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Sales of AFVs have grown steadily since the mid-1990s, although they still account for a tiny proportion of the overall vehicle parc. At the same time as sales of AFVs have grown, sales of petrol-powered vehicles have largely been falling across Europe, while those of diesel-powered vehicles have been increasing.
Through a combination of financial incentives, the rising cost of oil and stricter government regulation, Verdict anticipates that the market share of AFVs will continue to increase over the next decade, especially in developed OECD nations, which have the resources to facilitate a step change in personal transportation.
At the same time as demand for AFVs is projected to increase, manufacturers and component suppliers will also have to account for the changing demand for conventionally fuelled vehicles. Throughout Europe, diesel-powered vehicles have displaced petrol-powered, as drivers seek to benefit from increased mileage, lower tax and better efficiency.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which markets will be most receptive to the introduction of alternative fuel vehicles?
- What conditions are likely to drive the future development of the alternative vehicle parc?
- Where will aftermarket demand be strongest?
- What should component and vehicle manufacturers be looking to implement in order to prepare for growing demand for these types of vehicles?
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