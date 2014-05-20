New Fixed Networks research report from BuddeComm is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Executive summary
4G services expected by mid-2014
This annual report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Gabon's telecommunications market. Subjects covered include:
- One of the most penetrated mobile markets in Africa;
- Key statistics;
- Market and industry overviews;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and regulatory issues;
- Telecoms operators - privatisation, acquisitions, new licences;
- Infrastructure development;
- Major players (fixed, mobile and broadband);
- Internet and broadband development and growth;
- Convergence (voice/data, fixed/wireless/mobile).
- Mobile voice and data markets;
Average revenue per user.Gabon remains one of the wealthiest nations in Africa, with the economy largely buttressed by oil revenue. GDP per capita is well above the African average, although a distorted income distribution and poor social indicators are evident. GDP growth of over 6% annually is anticipated through to 2015 at least.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The telecom market was liberalised in 1999 when the government awarded three mobile telephony licences and two Internet Service Provider (ISP) licences and established an independent regulatory authority. Following two unsuccessful attempts, Gabon Telecom was privatised in 2007 when Vivendi-controlled Maroc Telecom bought a 51% stake in the operator.
With competition between three service providers - Zain (formerly Celtel, now Bharti Airtel), Gabon Telecom's Libertis, and Etisalat's Moov - Gabon became one of the first countries in Africa to exceed 100% mobile market penetration in 2008. Recently the regulator adjusted its recording of mobile penetration, based on a standard adopted by the French telecom regulator, to account for multiple SIM card use among subscribers. Network operators have been able to maintain higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) than their peers in the region.
The 2009 entry of a fourth network, USAN (operated by Bintel under the brand name Azur) into a saturated market triggered a price war that saw revenues and profits dive, forcing the operators to streamline their operations and to look for new income streams. Following more than a year of delays, a licence to offer 3G mobile broadband services was finally awarded in late 2011. Capacity on newly landed submarine cables was negotiated with Gabon Telecom to expedite the deployment of 3G services, which are not expected to be launched until the end of 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia - Telecoms Industry - Statistics and Forecasts
- New Zealand - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Australia Telecoms Market Analysis - Top Trends Moving into 2014
- Taiwan - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- India - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- South Korea - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- United Kingdom - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts
- Singapore - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband
- Philippines - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Chile - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts