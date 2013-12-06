Market Report, "Gardening in Hong Kong, China", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Gardening in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- The majority of Hong Kong consumers do not have their own gardens but the idea of "green" living is growing in popularity. In addition, with the hectic pace of modern life, locals seldom adopt gardening as a hobby. That said, small potted plants and horticulture which is easy to maintain is preferred. With that, gardening overall posted 6% growth in 2012 to reach HK$150 million in retail value terms.
Euromonitor International's Gardening in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Garden Care, Gardening Equipment, Horticulture, Other Gardening, Pots and Planters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gardening market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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