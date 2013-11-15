Market Report, "Gardening in South Korea", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Gardening in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The gardening category is limited in South Korea mainly due to the structure of housing in the country. Apartments are the most common type of housing and there is little scope or space available for consumers to decorate or care for a garden. Although the "green" and eco-friendly trend means many apartments now have a mini-farm or garden on the rooftop or inside the apartment complex, most are managed and controlled by the apartment managing centre or city administration according to each...
Euromonitor International's Gardening in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Garden Care, Gardening Equipment, Horticulture, Other Gardening, Pots and Planters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gardening market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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