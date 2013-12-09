Market Report, "Gardening in the United Arab Emirates", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Gardening is not popular as an activity in the United Arab Emirates for a number of reasons. Firstly, most consumers live in apartments and do not keep plants. In addition, those consumers who do live in homes with gardens typically employ professional gardeners. The country's climate also deters consumers from gardening, with the weather being too hot for much of the year for many plants to survive. There is also typically little enthusiasm for gardening among Emiratis, who are the main...
Euromonitor International's Gardening in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Garden Care, Gardening Equipment, Horticulture, Other Gardening, Pots and Planters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gardening market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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