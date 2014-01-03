Market Report, "Gas Utilities in Sweden", Published

New Energy research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Introduction
Gas Utilities in Sweden industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Sweden gas utilities market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
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- The gas utilities market covers all natural gas consumption, net of distribution or transmission losses, by end-users in the following categories: industrial (including use as a feedstock and autogeneration), commercial and public-sector organizations, residential consumers, electric power generation (including combined heat and power but excluding autogeneration and heat plant), and other (including transport, agriculture, centralized heat plant, and other usage). Values are calculated from segment volumes and the average annual price of gas charged to end-users in each segment net of any applicable taxes.
- The Swedish gas utilities industry had total revenues of $776.6m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2008 and 2012.
- Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.0% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 39.9 billion cubic feet in 2012.
- The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.5% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $1.1bn by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the gas utilities market in Sweden
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the gas utilities market in Sweden
Leading company profiles reveal details of key gas utilities market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Sweden gas utilities market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Sweden economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Sweden gas utilities market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Sweden gas utilities market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Sweden gas utilities market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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