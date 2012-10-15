Market Report, "Generics Analysis: Key Patent Case Reviews", Published

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Generics Analysis: Key Patent Case Reviews", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Providing clarity regarding generic launch timing that will shape the market around Eli Lilly's antidepressant Cymbalta and Celgene's oncology drug Revlimid.
Scope
- Detailed analysis of the likely date of generic entry for Cymbalta and Revlimid
- Analysis of both products' position in their companies total prescription pharma portfolio
Highlights
Celgene is heavily dependent upon the performance of Revlimid (lenalidomide). The product generated $3.2bn in 2011, or 68.3% of the company's total sales.
The only generic version submitted so far in the US is from Natco and partner Watson. A 30-month stay runs until December 2013 and the companies have been sued for infringement of 14 patents covering Revlimid, which expire across 2016-27.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In 2012 and 2013, Cymbalta is forecast to account for 17.5% of Eli Lilly's total five major EU market sales. As such, generic launch timing will have a significant impact.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain clarity on when Cymbalta and Revlimid are likely to face generic competition
- Assess the threat to Eli Lilly and Celgene of these products' genericization
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market in the Americas to 2017 - Shift Towards Generics and Biosimilars as South and Central America Emerges as a Key Growth Region
- Generics in Cardiovascular Diseases Market to 2018 - Loss of Lipitor Market Exclusivities and Impending Patent Expirations of Plavix to Drive Generic Substitution
- The World Generic Market Report 2012
- Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (WPI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Musculoskeletal Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Osteoarthritis Market to Decline with Patent Expiry of Celebrex in 2014
- Sanofi-Aventis (SANN) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- IMMUNOMEDICS, INC (IMMU) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Generics in Europe
- Generics in Belgium