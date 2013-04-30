Market Report, "Germany Food & Drink Report Q2 2013", Published

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- While weak economic data out of Germany supports our below-consensus real GDP growth forecast for 2012, the collapse in business and consumer confidence has prompted us to revise down our 2013 GDP projection, to 0.8% from 1.3%. We expect growth to recover in the second half of the year, although this will be mainly driven by external rather than domestic demand. Certainly, German consumption will not come to the rescue of periphery eurozone states over the next few years, as households remain cautious and the government keeps focused on fiscal consolidation.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption = +3.1%; forecast to 2017 = +19.8%.
- 2013 alcoholic drink sales = +1.0%; forecast to 2017 = +5.6%.
- 2013 soft drink sales = +3.7%; forecast to 2017 = +21.0%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +5.9%; forecast to 2017 = +36.6%.
Key Company Trends
Emmi Expanding in Organic Sector: In autumn 2012, Swiss dairy producer Emmi announced the acquisition of a 24% stake in German organic dairy producer Glaserne Molkerei through its existing organic subsidiary Molkerei Biedermann. The firm said the move was designed to allow it to take greater advantage of the growing market for organic products in Germany and across Europe, with a spokesperson highlighting the opportunity in the US and the UK.
Aldi Faces Declining Market Share: It was reported in late 2012 that German discount giant Aldi is facing a challenge in its efforts to persuade domestic consumers to continue accepting its low-cost sales model. Aldi's share of the EUR171bn (US$224bn) German market has declined since 2007, and the company currently trails domestic competitors such as Rewe Group. Aldi has consequently embarked upon a rebranding of its stores, with a newly opened outlet in the German town of Castrop-Rauxel indicative of its future direction. The store, which opened earlier in the year, includes an increased number of branded products - a development that is antithetical to its reputation as a supplier of generic goods.
