Fast Market Research recommends "Germany Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- BMI View: Germany's medicines pricing regime will continue to restrict drugmaker s' revenue streams. The AMNOG has proved to be tough, with the majority of medicine reimbursement prices lying under the average of or below the lowest of the European reference country basket. Additionally, legislators have voted to continue the 2010 implemented price freeze on reimbursed drugs until the end of 2017. However, the long term and clear nature of the measures implemented by the government is a much more structured medicine pricing regime than the numerous emergency measures implemented by south European governments - which are highly disruptive to drugmaker s' strate gies and revenue streams.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: EUR40.02bn (USD52.82bn) in 2013 to EU39.95bn (USD52.33bn) in 2014; -0.2% in local currency terms and -0.9% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: EUR293.95bn (USD388.02bn) in 2013 to EUR300.54bn (USD393.71bn) in 2014; +2.2% in local currency terms and 1.5% in US dollar terms .
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Risk/Reward Rating: In BMI's Q314 Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Ratings, Germany is ranked as the most attractive pharmaceutical market in the Western European region, which covers 15 key markets.
Key Trends And Developments
- The latest PhRMA submission to the 2014 Special 301 report by the US Trade Representative (USTR) holds mixed results for countries from Western Europe. The European Union as a whole has been placed on the Priority Watch list, while Finland, Germany, Italy and Spain have each been separately included on the Watch List. PhRMA's submission to the USTR outlines the industry's concerns about countries' IP regime deficiencies, including adherence to the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), measures in place to deal with counterfeit medicines, the speed at which IP disputes are resolved and general market access barriers.
- In May 2014, Germany's cost-effectiveness evaluator, the Institute for...
The Germany Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s forecasts for drugs and healthcare expenditure and imports and exports, focusing on the growth outlook for the prescription, OTC, patented drugs and generics market segments.
BMI's Germany Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report provides industry professionals, strategists, company executives, investors, analysts and sales/marketing heads with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the German pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent pharmaceutical and healthcare industry forecasts for Germany to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the German pharmaceutical and healthcare market.
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