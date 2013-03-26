Market Report, "Germany Real Estate Report Q2 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Germany Real Estate Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The Germany Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country, in the context of Germany's central role in managing the ongoing eurozone debt crisis.
With a data focus on the principal cities of Berlin, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Munich, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 24 months, and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of a high level of risk. Germany's economy is showing increasing signs that it is not immune to the rapidly escalating eurozone debt crisis, as falling business confidence and declining manufacturing orders affect the outlook for investment.
The economic situations in all the cities we cover are looking fairly strong (given the wider context). Business sentiment is sturdy, employment slightly improving year-on-year (y-o-y) and the consumer appears to be relatively resilient. This was reflected in the real estate market, which in 2012 continued to perform robustly, with falling vacancy levels and rising rents defying the wider malaise in the national economy. Our latest data collection and in country interviews, conducted in December of 2012, shows that broader economic troubles are starting to take their toll on the commercial real estate market.
Key Points
- The outlook for the market going forward is muted, as growth in Germany's residential and nonresidential construction sector remains minimal, with a contraction of -1.01%% per annum expected for 2012 and a contraction of -0.24% forecast for 2013.
- The German construction and infrastructure sector remains fragile despite strong fundamentals, with the construction industry growth rate expected to sit at 1.35% y-o-y for 2012. Although there are some signs of resolution, the ongoing eurozone crisis continues to pull the German construction industry down.
- German consumption will not come to the rescue of periphery eurozone states over the next few years, as households remain cautious and the government keeps focused on fiscal consolidation. The fixed investment story will also remain relatively lacklustre, with the main bright spot for growth coming from external demand for German manufactured goods.
