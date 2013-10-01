Market Report, "Ghana Mining Report Q4 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Ghana Mining Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Ghana is set to remain Africa's second-largest gold producer, after South Africa, as investment continues to flow into the mineral-rich country. The country boasts one of the most favourable business environments in the region with a democratic and stable government, which contrasts sharply with many of its resource-rich neighbours. Ghana's mining sector is set to reach US$774mn in 2017, up from US$669mn in 2012, as bauxite and gold production see substantial increases. This is a significant break from the past decade, when the mining sector value barely rose as gold output declined, offsetting much of the increases in price. We expect gold to be the main driver of growth, but see bauxite playing a growing role.
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