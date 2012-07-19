Market Report, "Gin & Genever in Eastern Europe to 2016: Market Guide", Published

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Gin & Genever in Eastern Europe to 2016: Market Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Gin & Genever market in Eastern Europe. The report provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment for the Gin & Genever market in Eastern Europe. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Alcoholic Drinks value chain and for new players that are considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the Gin & Genever market in Eastern Europe
- Analysis of the Gin & Genever market and its categories, including full year 2011 consumption value and forecasts until 2016
- Historic and forecast consumption values for Gin & Genever for the period 2006 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides you with important figures for the Gin & Genever market in Eastern Europe with individual country analysis.
- Helps you identify trends by analyzing historical industry data.
- Allows you to analyze the market with detailed historic and forecast market values, segmented at category level (where applicable).
- Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures on consumption value and segmentation by category for the historic period.
- Helps you to plan future business decisions using forecast figures for the market.
