Market Report, "GlaxoSmithKline Plc in Consumer Health (World)", Published

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "GlaxoSmithKline Plc in Consumer Health (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc is among the world's largest consumer health producers. However, a recent spate of shake-ups, including brand divestments throughout 2012, and an overreliance on its largest markets, has seen it lose ground recently. The company hopes its new growth programme, which includes a leaner product portfolio and a more hands-on approach to its consumer businesses in emerging markets, will help it continue to outpace the industry and maintain its position among consumer health's elit...
Euromonitor International's GlaxoSmithKline Plc in Consumer Health (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Health industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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