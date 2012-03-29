Market Report, "Global Beverage Forecasts March", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Beverage Forecasts March" from Canadean, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2012 -- Updated with 2010 actual figures, 2011 provisional figures and latest forecasts to 2017, Canadean's Global Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for 82 markets in eight regions : Africa, Asia, Latin America, East Europe, Middle East & North Africa, North America and West Europe.
Regional summaries and a global overview are also included plus supporting text for 53 markets. Aggregated totals for non-profiled countries are also given to obtain a complete picture of regional and global consumption.
Product analysis is broken down in to 24 beverage categories (packaged water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea, iced/rtd coffee, sports drinks, energy drinks, bulk/HOD water, dairy drinks, hot coffee, hot tea, beer, sorghum beer, cider, spirits, flavoured alcoholic beverages, fortified wine, sake, rice wine, wine).
Measures include million litres and litres per capita data for 1999 to 2010 actuals, 2011 Provisional plus forecasts to 2017. Data is provided in Excel format with supporting text in Acrobat pdf.
Key Highlights
- Individual data on 82 markets plus supporting text for 53
- Volumes for 24 individual beverage categories
- Data measured in million litres and litres per capita
- Historical trends - 1999 to 2010 actuals
- Latest provisional figures for 2011
- Forecasts to 2017
- Supporting text
Scope
Historic consumption of beverage categories reported from 1999 to 2010 along with provisional figures of 2011 and forecasts till 2017
Reasons to Get this Report
Canadean's Global Beverage Forecasts provides historical and forecast consumption trends for key beverage categories across 82 markets.
Updated with 2010 actual volumes, 2011 provisional figures and forecasts to 2017.
Facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time either by category, country or region and determine share of throat.
