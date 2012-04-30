Market Report, "Global Biotechnology", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Biotechnology" from IBISWorld, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Biotechnology is the application of science and technology to living organisms as well as parts, products and models thereof, to alter living or non-living materials for the production of knowledge and biotechnology products and services. The definition of biotechnology as used by the US Census Bureau and the National Science Foundation is the application of molecular and cellular processes to solve problems, conduct research, and create goods and services.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Amgen Inc., Merck KGaA, Roche Holding AG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Biotechnology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Market for Equipment Used in Biotechnology Applications
- Biotechnology: Global Industry Guide
- Biotechnology: Global Industry Guide
- Global Biotechnology
- Global Top 10 Biotechnology Companies Industry, Financial and SWOT Analysis
- Global Top 10 Biotechnology Companies - Industry, Financial and SWOT Analysis
- Top 10 Biotechnology Companies - SWOT Analysis, Competitive Benchmarking, Financial Analysis and R&D Pipeline
- Bioinformatics Market - Advanced Technologies, Global Forecast and Winning Imperatives (2009 - 2014)
- Global Biomaterial Market (2009-2014)
- Biopharmaceuticals in South East Asia