Fast Market Research recommends "Global Business Survey: MandA Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2013-2014" from ICD-Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- "Global Business Survey: MandA Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2013-2014" is a new report by ICD Research that provides the reader with a definitive analysis of global MandA outlook across 10 key industry segments in 2013-2014. The report explores projections surrounding merger and acquisition activities and core factors influencing such anticipations. Additionally, the report provides the reader with an analysis of the most promising emerging and developed markets across 10 key industry segments in 2013-2014. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and company size.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global MandA outlook in 2013-2014 across 10 key industry segments including the key emerging and developed markets for growth. The key industries covered in this report include Airports, Beverages, Defense, Food, Medical Devices, Mining, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceutical, and Power. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders across the value chains of 10 key industry segments.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Of respondents across various industry verticals, 61% from global pharmaceutical and 55% from global medical devices industries project either a 'significant increase' or an 'increase' in MandA activities in 2013. Furthermore, 54%, 54%, and 52% of respondents from the global mining, oil and gas, and power industries, respectively, anticipate that consolidation in their industry will increase in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The reasons for increased MandA activity highlighted by respondents from various industries are high operational costs, increasing competition, the need to increase geographical presence in key markets, the need to increase business competence, use economies of scale, increase market share, and put pressure on bottom-line performance.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aeroportos de Portugal SA, Vinci SA, AMP Capital Investors, NIAL Group, Aeroports de Paris, TAV Havalimanlari Holding, Aviapartner, Cavotec engineering group, BEUMER Group, British Airways, Qatar Airways, Finnair, Boeing, Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Starbucks, Teavana Holdings, Coca-Cola FEMSA, Adega Mayor, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading, Barista Lavazza, Costa Coffee, Amcor Flexibles Capsules, DigitalGlobe, GeoEye, ManTech International Corporation, ALTA Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Canada Inc. DSM Dyneema, Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd., General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Orley Foods, Nestle, McCain Foods, Barry Callebaut, Petra Foods, Hain Celestial, Stryker Inc., Trauson Holding, Bayer, Conceptus, Solta Medical, EndoChoice, NeuroLogica, Samsung Electronics America, Johnson and Johnson, Baxter International Inc, , BPL Medical Technologies, Clearbridge Biomedics, International Mining and Infrastructure Corporation, LandL Energy, Hindustan Zinc, Atlas Copco, ABB, Bridon International, PandH Joy Mining Equipment, Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc., Kodiak Mining Company LLC., Stillwater Mining Company JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corp, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Kairiki Energy, Winstar Resources, Qatar Petroleum International (QPI), Centrica, Spectra Energy, Regency Energy Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, CCL Industries, Graphic Packaging, Shenda Enterprise Group, Bosch Packaging, Coca-Cola Bottling, Tetra Pak, NextWave Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, OPKO Health, DiscoveRx, Statoil, Statkraft, Mitsubishi Corporation, Safway Group, Essar Power, Reliance Power, Eskom, Sasol, General Electric, TransCanada
