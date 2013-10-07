Fast Market Research recommends "Global Concrete and Cement Market - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- The Asia-Pacific region was the largest regional market, while Europe and North America were the second- and third-largest regional markets. A protracted economic recovery in the US and continuing uncertainty in the Eurozone are expected to reduce the market shares of these regions over the forecast period. Developing economies in Asia-Pacific, especially China, India and Indonesia, are expected to support the expansion of the concrete and cement markets, due to the rapid development of infrastructure and an increase in residential construction.
Key Highlights
- The global concrete and cement market valued US$449.4 billion in 2012. The Asia-Pacific region was the largest regional market and accounted for 58.1% of the global market.
- The Asia-Pacific concrete and cement market valued US$261.1 billion in 2012, recording a CAGR of 14.78% during the review period, outperforming all other regional markets. China constituted the largest share of the regional market, with a 71.4% share in 2012.
- With a value of US$193.9 billion and a 43.2% market share in 2012, Portland cement was the largest category in the global concrete and cement market. Ready-mix concrete was the second-largest category in 2012.
- In terms of growth, refractory cements, mortars and concretes is expected to be the fastest-growing category in the global concrete and cement market over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 9.62%.
- A sharp decline in the demand for Chinese products means that net exports have ceased to be the driving force behind the Chinese economy. Furthermore, debt and investment-fueled economic growth has accelerated the Chinese total debt-to-GDP ratio; development that will force the Chinese to reduce spending on infrastructure and manufacturing capacity.
- The Indian construction industry is also experiencing subdued growth, with developers in the commercial and residential property space likely to struggle due to difficulties in land acquisition and securing environment clearances. However, the general outlook for construction activity in China and India over the forecast period is positive. Construction activity will be driven by demand side factors such as growth in nuclear families, urbanization, an increase in disposable income and the urgent need to support investment in physical infrastructure.
- The European economies are struggling to find a balance between austerity and economic growth. While the region is expected to remain under stress for the rest of 2013, domestic investment and demand are expected to improve in 2014, strengthening GDP growth. Russia, which is Europe's second-largest construction market after France, is expected to be the main source of future growth in the region.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lafarge SA, Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., China National Materials Co. Ltd, Holcim Ltd, HeidelbergCement AG
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