Market Report, "Global Construction Materials", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Construction Materials" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Global Construction Materials industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global construction materials market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The construction materials market consists of cement, aggregates, and bricks.
- The global construction materials market had total revenues of $752.3bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2008 and 2012.
- The sand, gravel and others segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $302.1bn, equivalent to 40.2% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.5% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,031.0bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the construction materials market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalconstruction materials market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction materials market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global construction materials market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global construction materials market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global construction materials market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global construction materials market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Construction Industry Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Construction Industry
- Global Construction Aggregates Market - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Global Paving Materials - Market Opportunity and Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Construction Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Industry Dynamics, Implementation and Financial Implications of Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- Sustainable Procurement and Financial Implications in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- Marketing Green Credentials and Financial Implications of Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- Global Construction Chemicals Market - Forecasts up to 2017
- The Dynamics of Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief
- Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: A Global CEO Survey