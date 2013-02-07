Market Report, "Global Defense Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC", Published

Recently published research from ICD-Research, "Global Defense Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- "Global Defense Industry Survey 2013: Economic Outlook in BRIC" is a new report by Strategic Defense Intelligence that provides the reader with an extensive and authoritative analysis of the economic outlook in BRIC for 2013. Furthermore, this report grants access to the opinions and strategies of buyers and suppliers in regard to the growth prospects of the four largest emerging economies, and examines their actions surrounding business opportunities in these countries in 2013. In addition, the global defense industry survey report provides a comprehensive account of the opinions conveyed by executives, in order to help the reader to judge which of the BRIC nations could really be the drivers of the global economy in 2013. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type, region, and company turnover.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Strategic Defense Intelligence's exclusive panel of leading global defense industry companies; it identifies respondents' current business scenarios with BRIC nations and demonstrates respondents' intentions of changes in business dynamics during 2013. Furthermore, the report tracks the leading business concerns that affect business with BRIC nations and understands respondents' willingness for business with BRIC nations in 2013.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The survey reflects that defense industry supplier respondents acknowledge 'India' and 'China' as the key BRIC nations for their current business operations; in addition, respondents expect a positive economic outlook for BRIC's in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Supplier respondents anticipate that the 'policy towards foreign investment' will improve significantly in Brazil and Russia, while the 'availability of relevantly skilled labor' will see an improvement in India and China.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
To identify the perceptions of respondents about the intensity of current business with BRIC nations, and explores the change in business conditions and their influence on BRIC nations in 2013.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Iveco Defense Vehicles, Embraer, Savis Tecnologia, OrbiSat Industria, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Dassult, BAE Systems, Rosoboronexport, Eurocopter, Helibras, Rossell India, CAE Canada, Saab Technology, Pipavav Defense, Boeing, Sagem, Hamilton Sundstrand's Power Systems, China Aviation Industry Corporation.
