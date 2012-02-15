Market Report, "Global Energy Drinks Report 2011", Published

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Global Energy Drinks Report 2011"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Published by Canadean, this report is an essential guide for energy drinks and soft drinks professionals worldwide. The 706 page report includes global and regional summaries along with individual country profiles on 81 markets. Compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers on-the-ground.
Scope
- Historic and forecast consumption data by region and by country (2005-2010 actuals plus forecasts to 2014)
- Segmentation data by country
- Key packaging data by country
- Distribution splits by country
Key Highlights
- 81 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews
- Segmentation data by country (RTD/non RTD, Carbonated/Still)
- Key packaging data (material, refillability, multi vs single serve) by country
- Distribution (on- vs off-premise) splits by country
- Leading companies' % market shares
- 2010 market valuation by country
- Market commentary including current and emerging trends
