Market Report, "Global Energy Drinks Report 2012", Published

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Global Energy Drinks Report 2012"
Published by Canadean, the Global Energy Drinks Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the Energy Drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Energy Drinks Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Energy drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
With the exception of MENA, all regions registered double-digit increases in 2011. Even with the euro zone crisis continuing to extend its reach beyond EU borders, fragile economic environments in many key markets and political upheaval in others, energy drinks maintained buoyancy
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
It seems that even in economically stricken times, despite the premium price level of many brands, consumers are prepared to pay for a product that has a proven functional benefit or brand image. Whilst the multinational brands hold pole position, there are a plethora of brands at local levels that have often only a short-lived presence as producers enter the market seeking to benefit from the high margins that energy drinks offer
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Energy Drinks Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Energy Drinks Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends in the energy drinks category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesenergy drinks consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, plus forecasts to 2015 by country.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging dataand distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
Just three regions, Asia, North America and West Europe, account for over 80% of global energy drinks consumption; Asia remains the powerhouse accounting for nearly 40%.
