Market Report, "Global Home Entertainment Market ", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Datamonitor: "Global Home Entertainment Market "
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- The woes of the entertainment market continue, largely as a result of consumer reluctance to spend with entertainment retailers. A combination of piracy, free access to streaming services such as Spotify, Grooveshark, YouTube and the BBC iPlayer, and access to free apps and casual online games has reduced the value consumers attach to the ownership of entertainment products.
Scope
- Measure demand and future risk with both global and UK home entertainment expenditure split by music, video and video games plus forecasts to 2015
- Understand the strategies and benchmark performance of the major UK operators with market shares, financials, and Verdict's outlook on each
Report Highlights
The UK home entertainment market peaked in 2008 at GBP7.7bn, largely because of an explosion in popularity of video games across 2007 and 2008. Since that year, however, the market has continuously declined. The market was worth GBP6.1bn in 2011 and we forecast that it will decline by a further 1.8% in 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global market peaked at $103.2bn (GBP66.5bn) in 2008 and we see continual decline to $74.3bn (GBP47.9bn) by 2015. The global games market is unlikely to return to the high growth rates that it enjoyed in the years after the last batch of major consoles were released
We predict that 21.4% of UK entertainment sales will occur digitally in 2011 as a result of growing broadband penetration, faster connection speeds, increased use of mobile internet and greater online connectivity of devices such as TVs, tablets and games consoles.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the threats facing the market and how can I take full advantage of its potential?
- How have consumers and retailers reacted to recent economic turbulence and what impact will it have on the market?
- What are the business models and key performance indicators of my competitors and how can I outperform them?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 7-Eleven, Inc., Apple Inc., Arvedi Group, Bonnier AB, CMS Energy Corporation, Currys, Google Inc., HMV Group plc, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, J Sainsbury plc, Microsoft Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Royal KPN N.V., Schindler Holding Ltd., Time Warner Inc., Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Home Entertainment Software
- Home Healthcare Market (2009 - 2014)
- UK Home Entertainment Market 2010
- Global Home Improvement to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement: Global Industry Guide
- Leisure: Global Industry Overview
- Consumer Goods, Home, and Garden: Global Industry Overview
- Global Music, Video, Book, Stationery, and Entertainment Software Specialists Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Global Movies & Entertainment
- Global Online Retailing Market Size and Forecast to 2015