Market Report, "Global Hotel Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013", Published

"Global Hotel Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes C-level executives responses to understand how procurement expenditure, business strategies and practices are set to change in 2012-2013. This also examines hotel industry supplier media spend, marketing and sales strategies and business practices. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets and selection criteria of suppliers and marketing agencies. The report also identifies future growth of companies, M&A and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.
Key Highlights
- Chi , the UAE and Russia are estimated to be the fastest growing regions among developing countries for the hotel industry. The relatively lower levels of public debt in these regions, leading economic growth, expansion of business activities into emerging markets, changing consumer lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes are fueling growth.
- A total of 53% of C-level respondents from the hotels industry expect their companies to increase procurement expenditure over the next 12 months, with only 12% looking to decrease it.
- A total of 66% of senior level respondents from hotel supplier industry expect their companies to increase their marketing expenditure over the next 12 months, with only 12% looking to decrease it.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global hotel industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Capital expenditure and change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- Key industry threats and opportunities
- Key supplier actions and e-procurement
- Annual procurement budgets and change in procurement expenditure
- Change in supplier selection and procurement objectives
- Annual marketing budgets and change in marketing expenditure
- Future spending outlook on media channels
- Marketing agency selection criteria
Reasons to Get this Report
- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions.
- Benchmark your procurement, sales and marketing spend with industry peers to effectively determine strategy.
- Identify the specific marketing approaches your competitors are using to win business.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and direction of spend in the future.
- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Swisscom Hospitality Services, Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), Home Inns & Hotels Ma gement Inc., Motel 168 Inter tio l Holdings Ltd, Hospitality Ventures Ma gement Group
