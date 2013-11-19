Market Report, "Global Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Global Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Global Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global hotels, resorts & cruise lines market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The hotels, resorts and cruise lines sector comprises revenues accrued by owners and operators of hotels, resorts and cruise ships for services rendered. Casino-hotels are excluded from this report. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 average exchange rates.
- The global hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market had total revenues of $631.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% between 2008 and 2012.
- The hotels and motels segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenue of $583.9bn, equivalent to 92.5% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $818.1bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the hotels, resorts & cruise lines market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalhotels, resorts & cruise lines market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key hotels, resorts & cruise lines market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global hotels, resorts & cruise lines market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global hotels, resorts & cruise lines market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global hotels, resorts & cruise lines market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global hotels, resorts & cruise lines market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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