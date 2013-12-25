Market Report, "Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Iced/RTD Coffee Report provides a detailed analysis of the Iced/RTD coffee drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2016.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report 2013 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Iced/RTD Tea drinks market and forms part of Canadean'sbest selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Iced/rtd coffee drinks encapsulate both coffee flavoured milk and concentrated coffee drinks, sometimes with no milk at all. Energy coffees, a hybrid blend of iced coffee and energy drink, are also included. But even when all these elements are combined iced/rtd coffee drinks still represent the smallest of all soft drinks categories.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The development of this tiny category is partially impeded by its high price positioning, whilst in many countries there is no tradition of drinking coffee cold. Iced/rtd coffee drinks are also facing mounting competition from energy drinks.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report for 2013 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 68 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends in the iced/rtd coffee drinks category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesiced/rtd coffee drinks consumption volumes(million litres and litres per capita)from 2007 to 2012, plus forecasts to 2016 by country.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging dataand distribution (2011 and 2012 actuals, plus 2013 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2011 and 2012 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2012 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
As in earlier years, almost the entire category was made up of non-carbonated drinks in 2012. However, carbonated offerings are showing a tendency to grow having been launched in America that year.
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