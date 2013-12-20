Market Report, "Global Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Report 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Report 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Iced/RTD Tea Report 2013 provides a detailed analysis of the Iced/RTD Tea drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2016.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Iced/RTD Tea Report 2013 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Iced/RTD Tea drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Sales of iced/rtd tea drinks grew in all regions in 2012 with the exception of Asia where China suffered a 12% drop. This was primarily due to decreased sales amongst leading players such as Tingyi (Kangshifu) and Wahaha (Wahaha Group).
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Asia remains by far the largest centre of consumption, but the most incremental growth in 2012 came from North America (+280 m litres). The refreshing taste and perceived natural, healthy image of iced/rtd tea drinks will continue to generate growth and place the category in a good position to take advantage of the slowing carbonates market.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Iced/RTD Tea Report for 2013 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 77 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Iced/RTD Tea Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Iced/RTD Tea category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesiced/RTD Tea consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2007 to 2012, with forecasts to 2016.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2011 and 2012 actuals, plus 2013 forecasts.
Leading companies' market shares for 2011 and 2012 are provided.
A market valuationis provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2012 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
The share of low calorie products struggled to expand and saw only fractional growth. It remained at around 7% of the market.
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