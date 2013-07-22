Market Report: Global Industry Aerosol, SPF and Aerosol Propellants DME Market Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Increase in consumption of aerosol propellants in paints and coatings, medical and household applications are fueling the demand for aerosol propellants. Steady and consistent demand from the aerosol industry is expected to be a major growth engine for the global aerosol propellants market. Propellants are the chemical used in an aerosol container to generate pressure that pushes the contents out of a nozzle once released; therefore it is one of the key ingredients in aerosol sprays.



This report segments the aerosol propellants market based on applications, regions and product segments and provides forecast and estimates for each sub-segment. The report presents supply and demand characteristics of aerosol propellants and applications by providing a detailed forecast from 2013 to 2019 along with revenues and volumes analysis. It provides the opportunities for aerosol propellants market available in near future information along with latest trends, driving and restraining factors influencing the market.



Based on the type aerosol propellants market can be categorized into different segments such as CFC; hydrocarbons (propane, n-butane and isobutane); dimethyl ether (DME) and methyl ethyl ether; nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide. Hydrocarbon was the dominating aerosol propellants product segment in terms of consumption across the world.



Key aerosol propellants applications analyzed, estimated and forecasted in this report includes paints and coatings, medical and households. Household aerosol products such as personal care, insecticides, plant protection sprays, and bath/kitchen cleaners dominate the consumption of aerosol propellants in the market.



