Market Report, "Global Juice Report 2013", Published

Recently published research from Canadean, "Global Juice Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Juice Report 2013 provides a detailed analysis of the juice drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2016
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Juice Report 2013 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global juice drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As nectars demand continues to grow, the volume gap between pure juice and competing nectars tightened even further. In 2003 the pure juice category was more than twice the size of nectars, by 2012 it was a mere 30% larger. Lower prices, wider flavour range, less sugar content and reduced acidity levels all work in favour of nectars.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Demand in developing countries will rise through an increasing, marketing led, awareness of the health benefits of juice coupled with consumer interest in copying Western trends.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Juice Report for 2013 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 81 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Juice Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Juice category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesjuice consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2007 to 2012, with forecasts to 2016.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2011 and 2012 actuals, plus 2013 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2011 and 2012 are provided.
A market valuationis provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2012 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
With a market contribution of 47%, the carton remained the top choice in respect of pack type. But carton packaging remains under pressure having consistently lost share since 2007 to bottle (both plastic and glass), which, by 2012, accounted for 43% of the market. Product image issues are seen to be at work here.
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