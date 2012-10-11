Market Report, "Global Marine & Container Terminal Operation", Published

New Transportation market report from IBISWorld: "Global Marine & Container Terminal Operation"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Global Marine & Container Terminal Operation
This industry is comprised of companies who operate ports and terminals (including docking and pier facilities). Main activities include the loading and unloading of cargo containers from ships, arranging paperwork for incoming shipments to meet customs requirements, operating a computer system to connect cargo with recipients, and transferring cargo onto trucks and trains.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PSA International Pte Ltd, APM Terminals International B.V., Hutchison Port Holdings Limited, DP World
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ukraine Shipping Report Q3 2012
- Marine Freight: Global Industry Guide
- Global Marine Ports & Services
- Russia Shipping Report Q3 2012
- Global Marine Freight
- Vitol Group Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Oiltanking GmbH Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Global Partners LP Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Water Infrastructure Construction Projects in Western Europe 2012
- BH Global Marine Limited (B32) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile