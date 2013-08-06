New Energy market report from ICD-Research: "Global Oil and Gas Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- "Global Oil and Gas Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry" is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how oil and gas industry companies' media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report presents comparative analysis between two years of survey results (wherever applicable). This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global oil and gas industry suppliers and how spending by global oil and gas industry suppliers will change, providing an insight into global marketing behavior. In addition, the report identifies future growth of global oil and gas industry buyers and suppliers, and MandA activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes."
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global oil and gas industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global oil and gas industry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global oil and gas industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global oil and gas industry. The report also identifies global oil and gas industry buyers' and suppliers' future growth, MandA, and investment expectations. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global oil and gas industry.
The average size of the annual marketing budget of global oil and gas industry supplier respondents stood at US$2.5 million in 2012, a figure that increased to US$3.5 million in 2013.
In the process of choosing marketing agencies, the 'ability to target specific audience niches', 'strategic and tactical consulting', and 'flexibility in customizing services' are considered the most important factors by global oil and gas industry suppliers.
