Market Report, "Global Online Retail", Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Global Online Retail", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Global Online Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global online retail market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The online retail sector consists of the total revenues generated through the sale of retail goods via online channels, valued at retail selling price.
- The global online retail sector had total revenues of $631.7bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% between 2008 and 2012.
- The electronics segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $140.7bn, equivalent to 22.3% of the sector's overall value.
- The performance of the sector is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 14.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $1,248.7bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the online retail market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalonline retail market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key online retail market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global online retail market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global online retail market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global online retail market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global online retail market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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