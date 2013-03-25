Fast Market Research recommends "Global Refining Industry Outlook, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Active and Planned Refineries to 2017" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- "Global Refining Industry Outlook, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Active and Planned Refineries to 2017", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the global refining market. It is an in-depth source of information on all active and planned refineries and market share analysis of major refining companies by region. The profiles of major companies operating in the oil and chemicals storage industry globally are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- The report provides detailed information and analysis on all active and planned refineries, market shares of key companies and competitive scenario in the global refining industry.
- Information on distillation and other unit capacity additions through commissioning of new units in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America
- Forecast of Annual capacity information for regions and countries between 2013 and 2017
- Comparison of regional refining industry based on contribution to global refining capacity (2005-2017) and refining industry growth (2005-2017)
- Planned refining, coking, fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacity market share of the key companies globally and in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America
- Analysis of the operations of the major refining companies including China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation and PetroChina Company Limited.
- Identify prospective investment targets through a comprehensive update and discussion on new refineries and major processing units across the globe
- Find the most attractive investment destination(s) for your business by comparing regional refining industries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America based on capacity growth
- Decide on market entry strategies in specific markets with the help of an up-to-date review of planned distillation and other major unit capacities across refineries in several countries
- Benchmark yourself against major refining companies globally by leveraging on our company analysis
- Gain insights into the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors based on market shares of key refining companies globally and also in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited
