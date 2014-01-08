Market Report, "Global Semiconductor Equipment", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Semiconductor Equipment" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Global Semiconductor Equipment industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global semiconductor equipment market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The global semiconductor equipment market is valued as the revenues accrued from the manufacture and sale of equipment used to manufacture semiconductor devices. Values are reported at manufacturers' selling price (MSP). The market is divided into wafer fabrication equipment, assembly and packaging equipment, test equipment, and other equipment (including photomask and reticule production). Any currency conversions have been made at 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The global semiconductor equipment market had total revenues of $37.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2008 and 2012.
- The wafer processing segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $28.2bn, equivalent to 76.4% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decline, with an anticipated compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.7% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $35.8bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the semiconductor equipment market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalsemiconductor equipment market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key semiconductor equipment market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global semiconductor equipment market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global semiconductor equipment market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global semiconductor equipment market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global semiconductor equipment market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market - By Technology, Verticals & Geography (2013 - 2018)
- Global Digital Living Room Market (2013-2018) By Products [Smart/3D, LED/LCD/OLED TV, Set-top box, Home Theater (Projectors, Audio equipment), Blu-Ray Player, Gaming Console], Technology, & Geography
- Medical Equipment Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2013
- Medical Equipment Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q3 2013
- Medical Equipment Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q2 2013
- Medical Equipment Annual Deals Analysis: M&A and Investments Trends - 2012
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: July 2013- M&A and Investment Trends
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: May 2013 - M&A and Investment Trends
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: June 2013 - M&A and Investment Trends
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: September 2013 - M&A and Investment Trends