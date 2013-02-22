Market Report, "Global Sports Drinks Report 2012", Published

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Published by Canadean, the Global Sports Drinks Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the global sports drinks market with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Sports Drinks Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global Sports drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The sports drinks category rose above 11 bn litres in 2011 as over five hundred million litres were added. North America acted as the driving force as the global market continued to recover from the market dip encountered in 2008/9
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
As in 2010 all regions experienced a level of growth last year ranging from under 1% in Asia to an impressive 33% in MENA with Saudi Arabia as the focal point of regional growth. Most incremental volume last year came from North America which, with Asia, is one of the two main centres of consumption. Almost three quarters of all additional sales came from North America
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Sports Drinks Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 78 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Sports Drinks Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends in the sports drinks category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludessports drinks consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015 by country.
Percentage market shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging dataand distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
Sports drink enthusiasts still appear wary of low calorie option. Only 5% of global volume is low calorie, though this share is increasing. Most products are to be found in North America
