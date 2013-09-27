Recently published research from Canadean, "Global Value, Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- - Future forecasts and historic market data can improve market and strategic planning
- Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years
- Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Global Value, Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2017" is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program which brings together Canadean's research, modelling, and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides detailed quantitative analysis of past and future trends, crucially providing retail sales data of products through Value, Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers. Data sets are provided for 2007 through to 2017, with actuals being provided for 2012. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure that local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession, including the following recovery period on their discretionary spending and retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched. This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns including how changes in consumers' behaviour have affected the retail sector for different product categories through Value, Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report provides detailed data on the size and development of retail sales of individual product types through Value, Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers globally. It provides a detailed and comprehensive quantitative analysis of the trends affecting market development through both historic and forecast data.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods, Books, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.
Forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to category dynamics, and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
Key Highlights
The top five EU nations: the UK, France, Germany, Russia, and Italy, accounted for more than half of European retail sales through the channel in 2012. Their combined share is expected to decline by 2017.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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