Market Report, "Glycominds Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Glycominds Ltd. (GML), a medical device provider, based in Israel. It develops and commercializes autoimmune and chronic inflammatory disease management tools and services with a distinctive focus on the Multiple Sclerosis market. The company's products include gMS DX, gMS Pro EDSS and IBDX. Its gMS Dx test provides clinically valuable information clinicians can use to help make decisions about the likelihood of having Multiple Sclerosis. Glycominds' technology platform assesses the immune response by measuring the level of antibody biomarkers against glycans. The company's gMS tests help physicians identify patients who have Multiple Sclerosis and which of these patients are likely to progress towards disability. GML is headquartered in Lod, Israel.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Glycominds Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
