Market Report, "Google in Industry Verticals", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- Google has decided several years ago to expand outside search, and even the Internet industry as a whole, and to expand into many new different business areas. Many of these business areas are within the ICT or telecom realm but several go beyond the obvious. Google has supported a business development strategy to achieve the expansion based on industry verticals.
The main strategy of Google in industry verticals is based on various technology initiatives, making strategic investments (mostly through M&A), and at a specific point, launching a full product offering. Using this strategy, Google has expanded in many different directions including health, energy, education, government, financial and more. This has been implemented to practical solutions where some has continued, and some other has been stopped.
This report evaluates different industry vertical initiatives taken by Google with a focus on case study analysis, identification of key reasons to support the initiative, work/time/money invested, key competitors, SWOT analysis and rationale for whether Google moves forward or discontinues the initiative.
