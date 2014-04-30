New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- We expect a return to positive economic growth in 2014 following six years of depression.
The prospect of further spending cuts and tax hikes will ensure that demonstrations and national strikes remain a key feature of the political landscape over the medium term.
The current account deficit has collapsed faster than we had expected, raising the prospect of a return to surplus over the medium term. This is symbolic of Greece's transition towards a more balanced and sustainable economic growth model.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised down our 2014 real GDP growth forecast to 0.5% from 1.1% previously. We have also revised our current account surplus forecast to 1.3% of GDP from 1.7% previously.
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Key Risks To Outlook
Upside Risks To Deficit Forecasts: The severity of the fiscal consolidation programme and the public backlash mean that the scope for slippage will remain pronounced.
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